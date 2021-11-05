Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.18

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.18 and last traded at $30.18, with a volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 4.40%.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $78,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 165,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,147.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,795 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 69.9% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after buying an additional 260,423 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 115.3% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after buying an additional 199,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 35,508.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 124,989 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 17.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 719,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 105,164 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KE)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

