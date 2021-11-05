Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will report earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.31. Kimberly-Clark posted earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $131.25 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $144.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.01.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 223,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

