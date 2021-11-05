Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,295,774,000 after acquiring an additional 238,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,429,808,000 after buying an additional 313,744 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,899,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after buying an additional 386,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.89. 27,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,381. The company has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.47 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 106.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.81.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.