Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,854 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 11,782 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 53,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 169,957 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,258,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD traded up $2.87 on Friday, reaching $256.33. The company had a trading volume of 74,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,300. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $254.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 94.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.97.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.