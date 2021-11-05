Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 134.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.30. 926,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,894,799. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.93 and a 200 day moving average of $223.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.91 and a 12-month high of $240.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

