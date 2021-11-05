Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 23,190 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,190 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 0.7% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $13,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.50. 4,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,989. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.94. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $58.42.

