Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys 55,400 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $12,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,925. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.00. The stock had a trading volume of 121,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,213,732. The firm has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of -149.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.84. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $71.63.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

