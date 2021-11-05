Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $14.27 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $14,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,022 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21,936.1% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $186.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $186.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.68 and a 200-day moving average of $160.19.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

