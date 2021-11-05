Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $97.52 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 24.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 437,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 5.0% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $97,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 84.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 21,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.02. 46,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,804,596. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $178.08 and a 1 year high of $241.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.84 and its 200-day moving average is $224.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

