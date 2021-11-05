Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,626 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.1% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $40,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $2.54 on Friday, reaching $459.30. The stock had a trading volume of 40,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,116. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $420.61 and a 200-day moving average of $413.00. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $465.76. The company has a market capitalization of $433.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Truist raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.29.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

