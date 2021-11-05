Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Purchases 1,999 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,818,000 after acquiring an additional 211,863 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 845.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 22,092 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 89,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.40. The stock had a trading volume of 233,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,911,390. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.55 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.44. The company has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.