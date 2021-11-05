Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $10,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDY stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $449.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,893. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $333.62 and a 12-month high of $465.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $437.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.83.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.25.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

