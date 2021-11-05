Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 26,099 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,099 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.9% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $17,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 38,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Alibaba Group by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,071,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $304.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.89.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

