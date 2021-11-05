Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Takes $8.15 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 231,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,148,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,721 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $116,292,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,086,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,738,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $80,074,000. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.38. The company had a trading volume of 26,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

