KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Announces Earnings Results

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Shares of KKR traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,803,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,740. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KKR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

