KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $87.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:KKR opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,073,000 after acquiring an additional 89,928 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 129.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.