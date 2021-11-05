Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €16.10 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KCO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($17.41) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Klöckner & Co SE presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.84 ($15.11).

ETR KCO opened at €11.67 ($13.73) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.44. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of €4.71 ($5.54) and a one year high of €13.49 ($15.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

