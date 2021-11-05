Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Takes Position in Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $9,242,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 747.1% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 293,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 258,486 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 276,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 79,555 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kingswood Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,359,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kingswood Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWAC stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. Kingswood Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

