Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €48.26 ($56.78).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

