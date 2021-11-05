Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
