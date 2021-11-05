Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.52.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.