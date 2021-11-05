KuCoin Shares Reaches Market Cap of $93.73 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 5th. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. One KuCoin Shares coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00053316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.22 or 0.00244040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.96 or 0.00096434 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares (KCS) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

