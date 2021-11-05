Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.43.

Several brokerages have commented on KYMR. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $948,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $14,770,113.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 402,908 shares of company stock worth $23,774,729. 23.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 86.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16,519 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 379.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 41.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,630. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 1.22. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.