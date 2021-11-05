L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Morgan Stanley

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LHX has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $236.17.

Shares of LHX opened at $222.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $168.70 and a 12-month high of $246.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.05.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,401 shares of company stock valued at $81,075,776. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

