Laffer Tengler Investments Boosts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 263.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 117,671.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 24,711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,876,000 after acquiring an additional 18,719 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total transaction of $19,579,595.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,542,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 351,401 shares of company stock worth $81,075,776 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $222.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

