Laffer Tengler Investments Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 374.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,783 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $69.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.53 and a 52-week high of $76.16. The company has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

