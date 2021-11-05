Laffer Tengler Investments Sells 3,468 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Laffer Tengler Investments reduced its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in BCE were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 1,035.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

NYSE BCE opened at $51.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

