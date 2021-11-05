Lancashire (LON:LRE) PT Lowered to GBX 730

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 787 ($10.28) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.04) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.04) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 753 ($9.84).

Lancashire stock opened at GBX 509.50 ($6.66) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 598.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 632.97. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 492.80 ($6.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 766 ($10.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

