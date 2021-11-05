Lancashire (LON:LRE) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 787 ($10.28) target price on the stock.

LRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.04) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.04) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 753 ($9.84).

LON:LRE opened at GBX 509.50 ($6.66) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.01. Lancashire has a 1-year low of GBX 492.80 ($6.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 766 ($10.01). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 598.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 632.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

