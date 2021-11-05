Lanceria Price Up 2% Over Last Week (LANC)

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Lanceria coin can currently be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lanceria has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Lanceria has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $554,229.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00084558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00081799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00103807 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,436.29 or 0.07282140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,965.55 or 1.00074454 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022838 BTC.

About Lanceria

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,971,252 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Lanceria Coin Trading

