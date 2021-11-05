Landaas & Co. WI ADV Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 27.0% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $48,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.60. 12,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,323. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.30. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.34 and a 12 month high of $166.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

