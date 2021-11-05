Landaas & Co. WI ADV Sells 185 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434,002 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,345,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,196,000 after acquiring an additional 261,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,849,000 after acquiring an additional 257,710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.57. 2,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,518. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.31 and a 12-month high of $82.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.12.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

