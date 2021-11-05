LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €71.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €72.14 ($84.87).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €55.10 ($64.82) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.21. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €42.56 ($50.07) and a 52 week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €60.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 25.44.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.