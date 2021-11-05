LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Receives €72.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €71.79 ($84.45).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LXS shares. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday.

ETR LXS traded down €4.44 ($5.22) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €55.10 ($64.82). 1,045,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €60.23 and a 200-day moving average price of €60.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €42.56 ($50.07) and a fifty-two week high of €67.38 ($79.27).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

