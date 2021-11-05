Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) is Algebris UK Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Algebris UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 57,037 shares during the quarter. Lazard accounts for 3.1% of Algebris UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Algebris UK Ltd owned 0.12% of Lazard worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LAZ traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.54. 2,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,831. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.97.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

