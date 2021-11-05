Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ LAZY opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.82. Lazydays has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. Lazydays had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lazydays will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $190,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Fleming sold 9,074 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $191,552.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,184 shares of company stock worth $7,450,379 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazydays by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 76,559 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lazydays in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazydays by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 53,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazydays in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new stake in Lazydays in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

