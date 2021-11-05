LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS.

Shares of LCII stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.42. 5,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,395. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $112.54 and a 12 month high of $156.61. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.40.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

