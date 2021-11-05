Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Raised to $191.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $176.00 to $191.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.

Shares of LEA opened at $177.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. Lear has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lear will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,335,866,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lear by 198.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,878,000 after purchasing an additional 223,207 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lear during the second quarter worth about $31,657,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lear by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $845,686,000 after purchasing an additional 175,030 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 8.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,409,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107,822 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

