Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.231 per share on Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVHD opened at $37.56 on Friday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,070,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.31% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $39,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.