Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Leidos updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.550-$6.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.55-6.75 EPS.

Shares of Leidos stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.69. 539,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.43 and its 200 day moving average is $100.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. Leidos has a 1 year low of $87.97 and a 1 year high of $113.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leidos stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Leidos worth $66,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Argus lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

