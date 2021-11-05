LGCY Network Hits Market Cap of $153.90 Million (LGCY)

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One LGCY Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LGCY Network has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. LGCY Network has a total market capitalization of $153.90 million and $475,743.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00054275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.29 or 0.00251066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00097018 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About LGCY Network

LGCY Network is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

LGCY Network Coin Trading

