LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist reduced their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LHC Group from $253.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.25.

Shares of LHCG opened at $135.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.72. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LHC Group will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 568.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

