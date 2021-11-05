LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist reduced their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LHC Group from $253.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.25.
Shares of LHCG opened at $135.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.72. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $236.81.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 568.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.
About LHC Group
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
