Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 792,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502,368 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $27,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 1,031.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 44.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 295.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.79.

Li Auto stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.75 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $780.44 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

