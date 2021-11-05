Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Down to $12.50

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.50, but opened at $11.70. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 17,344 shares traded.

LBRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Atb Cap Markets lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.83.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $434,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,727 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 625,300 shares of company stock worth $8,141,252 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

