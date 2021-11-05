Liberum Capital Increases Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Price Target to GBX 270

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) had its price target boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Galliford Try stock opened at GBX 201 ($2.63) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of £223.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11. Galliford Try has a 1 year low of GBX 70.81 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 211.60 ($2.76). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 177.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 151.09.

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

