Liberum Capital Increases Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Price Target to GBX 270

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) had its price target boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Galliford Try stock opened at GBX 201 ($2.63) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of £223.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11. Galliford Try has a 1 year low of GBX 70.81 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 211.60 ($2.76). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 177.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 151.09.
About Galliford Try
