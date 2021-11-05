Liberum Capital Increases PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Price Target to GBX 560

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON PRTC opened at GBX 364.50 ($4.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 349.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 357.57. PureTech Health has a 1-year low of GBX 232.01 ($3.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 447.66 ($5.85). The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

