Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on 4imprint Group from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,900 ($37.89).

Shares of FOUR stock opened at GBX 3,015 ($39.39) on Friday. 4imprint Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,095 ($27.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,265 ($42.66). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,984.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,765.88. The company has a market cap of £846.79 million and a PE ratio of 205.14.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

