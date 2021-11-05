Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Cake Box (LON:CBOX)

Cake Box (LON:CBOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 400 ($5.23). Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.36% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON CBOX opened at GBX 377 ($4.93) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £150.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 350.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 314.84. Cake Box has a 1 year low of GBX 172 ($2.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 424 ($5.54).

In other Cake Box news, insider Pardip Kumar Dass sold 375,000 shares of Cake Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.51), for a total transaction of £1,293,750 ($1,690,292.66).

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

