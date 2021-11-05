Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

LTH has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $18.24 on Monday. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $18.47.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

