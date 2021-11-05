Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Raised to “Action List Buy” at TD Securities

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$130.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$150.00. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$82.74 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$124.43.

LSPD traded up C$1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting C$90.65. 1,880,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,861. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$132.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$109.18. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of C$49.33 and a 12-month high of C$165.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

