Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,225 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $3,438,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 137,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 163.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 302,301 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,383,000 after buying an additional 187,347 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $3,753,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $112.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.96 and its 200-day moving average is $86.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $116.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

